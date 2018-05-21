Listen Live

Police investigating collision involving cyclist

Crash occured late Sunday on Bayfield Street

Barrie Police are looking for information after a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle. The crash occured before 11:00pm Sunday on Bayfield Street just north of Cundles Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang, heading northbound on Bayfield Street, was not physically injured in the incident. The cyclist, a 48-year-old Barrie man, was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and then transported to a GTA hospital with critical injuries. If you have any information on the incident you’re being asked to contact Barrie Police or Crimestoppers.

