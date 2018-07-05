Police investigating stolen boat and trailer
Theft was reported to OPP on Wednesday
Southern Georgian Bay OPP Officers are looking for help locating a boat and trailer. The call came in about an overnight theft July 4th of the two pieces from Village Marina in Honey Harbour. The boat is described as…
- 14′ Lund black in colour with a silver hull
- Registration ON3824730
- 25 HP Mercury outboard black in colour
- Serial number OR685588
Trailer is described as…
- Easy Loader Tandem silver in colour
- Serial number 1AEAAKMB7FA014142
- Registered with an Ontario licence plate L1298Z