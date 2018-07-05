Listen Live

Police investigating stolen boat and trailer

Theft was reported to OPP on Wednesday

Southern Georgian Bay OPP Officers are looking for help locating a boat and trailer. The call came in about an overnight theft July 4th of the two pieces from Village Marina in Honey Harbour. The boat is described as…

  • 14′ Lund black in colour with a silver hull
  • Registration ON3824730
  • 25 HP Mercury outboard black in colour
  • Serial number OR685588

Trailer is described as…

  • Easy Loader Tandem silver in colour
  • Serial number 1AEAAKMB7FA014142
  • Registered with an Ontario licence plate L1298Z

