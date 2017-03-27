Listen Live

Police Looking For Parolee Who May Be In Barrie

Man Has Many Identifiable Tattoos

By News

The OPP’s Parole monitoring squad has someone they’d like you to keep an eye out for. Ryan Hamelin has skipped out on a long term supervision order, according to Provincial Police, and is known to visit the Barrie area. The 36-year-old man is described as:

  • male
  • white
  • 5’8″
  • 170lbs
  • hazel eyes
  • brown hair
  • numerous tattoos including: blue tribal on left side of neck, Ayden 2005 on his right hand, a Scorpio sign behind his ear, a chinese symbol on his left hand and a koi fish on right forearm.

If you have any information on Hamelin’s whereabouts, contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

Related posts

Barrie Police Welcoming New Deputy Chief

DUI In the Drive Thru

Bradford Man Loses Over Three Grand in Gift Cards to CRA Scam

No One Hurt In Fire That Destroyed Tiny Home

YMCA Wants To Expand, Include Housing, In Barrie

Three Company Credit Cards Swiped Ahead of Barrie Shopping Spree

Firearms Injure A Child Or Youth Almost Every Day In Ontario – Study

Pot Could Be Legal By Canada Day 2018

Earth Hour Savings