Listen Live

Police Looking For Stolen Mobility Toy Used By 10-year-old With Cerebral Palsy

Officers looking for lone suspect

By News

A local family is hoping someone can give them information into who stole a very important toy this week. Police tell us that they’re looking for an electric ride-on toy car, that belongs to a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy. The miniature black Escalade has become a means of transportation for the girl, for when shes outside with friends or family.  Officers say a witness saw an adult man use a young boy to steal the toy car from outside the house on Bourbon Street Sunday night. They’re looking for a white male with a medium build about 5’8. He was seen wearing a blue t-shirt that night, accompanied by a young boy, about 4-5 years old. Anyone with info is asked to contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025.

Related posts

OPP Arrest Man At Potato Festival For Using Taser

Man Arrested After Allegedly Driving Drunk With Guns In The Car

UPDATE: Suspect Charged In Huntsville Stabbing

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Zach Starts Making Tracks For Ottawa

Police Seek Witnesses To Shooting In Downtown Barrie

Barrie Police Looking For Alleged Credit Card Thief

UPDATE: Orillia House Fire

Online Parking Ticket Payment Available in Oro Medonte