Police Looking for Two Men in a White Van After Shanty Bay Armed Robbery

Two suspects are being sought after a hold up in Shanty Bay. Police rushed to the Village Milk convenience store at the corner of Ridge Way and Second Line around 9:00 last night with reports two armed men just took off with cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. Police were told they had a firearm and a knife, and fled in a white construction-style van with red and blue vinyl stickers on its side. The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1:

Male

Slim build

Approximately 5′ 9″ in height

Wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweater

Suspect 2:

Male

Non – white (darker skin)

Slim build

Approximately 5′ 7″ in height

Wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweater

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Barrie detachment of the OPP at (705)726-6484.