Police Officer Gets CRA Scam Email

Obvious sign it was bogus

We’ve heard of police officers getting the phoney Canada Revenue phone calls for cash.

Now, you can add emails to that.

An Orillia OPP officer got one at the weekend demanding payment of more than $493.

The salutation was “Dear Taxpayer”.

The officer suggesting on Twitter he can pretty much guarantee Canada Revenue Agency knows his name.

That would be the first clue to ignore a similar email sent to you.

