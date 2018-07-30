Police Officer Gets CRA Scam Email
Obvious sign it was bogus
We’ve heard of police officers getting the phoney Canada Revenue phone calls for cash.
Now, you can add emails to that.
An Orillia OPP officer got one at the weekend demanding payment of more than $493.
The salutation was “Dear Taxpayer”.
The officer suggesting on Twitter he can pretty much guarantee Canada Revenue Agency knows his name.
That would be the first clue to ignore a similar email sent to you.
CRA scam! Just got this in my email. They addressed me as “taxpayer”. I can guarantee the @CanRevAgency knows my name. If you get emails or calls from the CRA requesting money or offering money please call the phone number provided on your tax return #Orillia_OPP^mh #scam pic.twitter.com/zZfSuAi1iQ
— OPP Central (@OPP_CR) July 28, 2018