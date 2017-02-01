Listen Live

Police On The Beat Want to Meet A Man Accused Of a Feat of Meat Theft

Suspect Accused of Trying To Steal Roasts Twice From Same Store

Police Looking to ID Male Stealing RoastsPolice want to meet a meat theft suspect. Police say a man went into the No Frills store on Wellington St. in Barrie on Saturday, shortly before noon. The suspect allegedly filled his reusable shopping bag with a few roasts and left the store. Officers say the same man tried to pull the same trick at the same store on Tuesday, but was spotted by Loss Prevention before he made off with the roasts. Contact Barrie Police Constable Brown at (705)725-7025 ex. 2588 or via email at cbrown@barriepolice.ca if you have any information.

