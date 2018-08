Barrie Police need help finding 22-year-old Julia Vanbrunt. She was last heard from by her family on Thursday. It’s believed she was driving the following a vehicle…

2010, 4-door, silver Dodge Charger

Ontario licence plate BNJE 546.

She’s described as

5’4″

134 pounds

Long blond hair

Blue eyes

If you’ve seen her you’re being asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers