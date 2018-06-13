Police on the lookout for suspect in indecent act

South Simcoe Police are on the lookout for a suspect after an indecent act in Innisfil. Officers were called to the area of Butler and Allison Streets in Alcona around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. A woman says she was waiting for a friend at the corner when a man drove up and began talking to her. As he asked for directions, the victim noticed the man was performing an indecent act. The suspect then drove off.

The man is described as…

– Olive skinned

– Approximately 30 years old

– Short blonde hair

– Round face

– Wearing a long sleeve, grey shirt

The vehicle description

– White, mid-size pickup-truck

– Cloth interior

– Green and grey decal on the driver and passenger doors

– Black utility trailer with bags of soil was being towed

If you have any details you’re being asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers.