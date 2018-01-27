Police Probing for Purported Produce Plunderers

Barrie police are on the lookout for a pair of suspects after $200 worth of produce was nearly taken from the Zehrs on Bryne Drive. On Tuesday around 4:35pm police say the pair walked into the store and started filling their cart then headed for the exit without stopping at the cash register. A loss prevention officer caught up with them outside the store but when they were told they were under arrest the pair jumped into a black SUV with Ontario plates and sped off. The make, model and licence plate of the SUV is currently unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to give police a call.

Suspect #1:

Male. white

6’0, 180 lbs, thin build

Light/Fair Complexion

Short hair, no facial hair

Neck tattoo

Wearing a black and blue ball cap, grey winter coat

Suspect #2:

Female, white

5’5, 110 lbs, thin build

Brown long, straight hair

Wearing a red winter coat