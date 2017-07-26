Police Release 3D Facial Reconstruction in Decades-Old Cold Case

Police have released a 3D model in the hopes of closing a case on file since 1980. The 3D facial reconstruction was released during a media conference at Orillia OPP Headquarters this morning, modeled using the remains of a man found near a trail in Algonquin Park, some 37 years ago. It’s believed the remains belonged to a man between the ages of 18 and 29, and while other objects were found nearby during subsequent searches, no identification has ever been made. It’s believed he died sometime between 1971 and 1978. Anyone with information on this case can call a dedicated missing persons hotline at 1-877-934-6363.

