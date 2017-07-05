Police Say Driver Tried to Flee Crash Scene, Didn’t Get Far

A litany of charges for an Angus man, after it’s said he attempted to flee from the scene of a crash. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Mapleview and Bryne Drives around 5:00 Tuesday afternoon, but police say one of the two drivers tried to take off. Despite a deployed airbag, heavy front-end damage, and fluid leaking everywhere, they say the vehicle got as far as the 400 ramp before coming to a stop. When police arrived, they say the driver was passed out behind the wheel. A 33-year-old Angus man facing charges of Dangerous Driving, Fleeing the Scene of a Collision, Drug Possession, and Driving Under Suspension.