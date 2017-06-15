Police Say Rangefinder Thief Was Caught on Camera

Have a look at the picture to the right. It shows a guy cops want to speak to in connection to a theft from Cabela’s back in March. Barrie Police say he strolled on into the outdoor supply store on March 31st, and picked up two rangefinders, one in a box, one on display. They say he put the boxed one back after a few minutes, but the display model was nowhere to be found. Store staff found the security tag from the rangefinder the next day. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Leach of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2796, tleach@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS