Police searching for suspects in Vaughan phone theft
Two men made off with phones after entering a store Tuesday night
York Police are looking for help identifying a pair of suspects in an armed robbery in Vaughan.
Officers say two men entered a mobile phone store 7:30pm Tuesday in the area of Whitmore Road and Highway 7.
The employees believed the suspects were in possession of a gun, but no weapon was seen. The victims were forced to the rear of the store and the suspects demanded access the area where cell phones were kept.
The suspects stole a quantity of phones before fleeing the store. They were last seen on Marycroft Avenue, fleeing in a vehicle.
SUSPECT 1:
– Male, Black
– Approximately 6’
– Wearing all black clothing with a mask partially covering his face
SUSPECT 2:
– Male
– Approximately 6’
– Wearing all black clothing with a mask partially covering his face
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crimestoppers.