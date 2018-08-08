Police searching for suspects in Vaughan phone theft

York Police are looking for help identifying a pair of suspects in an armed robbery in Vaughan.

Officers say two men entered a mobile phone store 7:30pm Tuesday in the area of Whitmore Road and Highway 7.

The employees believed the suspects were in possession of a gun, but no weapon was seen. The victims were forced to the rear of the store and the suspects demanded access the area where cell phones were kept.

The suspects stole a quantity of phones before fleeing the store. They were last seen on Marycroft Avenue, fleeing in a vehicle.

SUSPECT 1:

– Male, Black

– Approximately 6’

– Wearing all black clothing with a mask partially covering his face

SUSPECT 2:

– Male

– Approximately 6’

– Wearing all black clothing with a mask partially covering his face

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crimestoppers.