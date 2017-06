Police Seek Owner Of Dog In Biting Incident In Stroud

South Simcoe Police asking the owner of a German Shepherd involved in a biting incident in Stroud to come forward with the dog’s vaccination records. A woman was bitten Monday night, just after 6 o’clock, near Dempster and Victoria Streets.┬áThe young woman walking the dog apologized, but left the scene when asked about the dog’s shots. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141.