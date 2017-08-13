Listen Live

Police Seek Witnesses To Shooting In Downtown Barrie

Victim taken to hospital in Toronto

By News

Barrie Police have seized a vehicle from a Toronto Street address in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning near Lakeshore Drive and Mulcaster Street. Officers responded to reports of shot fired around 1:30am. They found a 28 year old Barrie man with serious injuries. It’s believed to have been a targetted shooting. Investigators are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident who have not spoken to police, or anyone who may have been in the area to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

