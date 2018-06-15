Police Seeking Three Teens In Theft From The Bay

Barrie Police are looking for three young males after two thefts from The Bay at Georgian Mall.

Men’s clothing and cologne were taken; the security tags discarded as the trio walked through the store last Friday evening.

Security staff attempted to stop them as they left the store fleeing on foot toward Livingstone Street.

Police believe the same group were the store on June 5 and fled with over $500. in stolen merchandise.

The suspects are described as:

male

white

between the ages of 15 and 18

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Minke of the Barrie Police Service at jminke@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com