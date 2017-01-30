Police Spot Driver Who Shouldn’t Be Driving
Hillsdale Man Accused Of Driving With Stolen Plates, Suspended Licence
A familiar face landed one man in jail. An off-duty Midland Police Officer spotted someone he knew to be a suspended driver, motoring around Elmvale back on January 3rd. Further investigation discovered the plates on the vehicle were reported stolen back in November. Police were able to catch up with the suspect on Friday, and now a 48-year-old Hillsdale man is facing a few traffic and criminal charges.