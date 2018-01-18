Police Still Looking for Weapon That Put Barrie High School Into Lockdown

A weapons call to Innisdale Secondary put the high school into lockdown Thursday afternoon, and police are still searching for that weapon. A report of a handgun had school officials initiate the lockdown around 2:15pm, in which the doors are locked and no one is allowed to come or go. Police say several youth were spoken to, and investigators are still trying to figure out how valid this call really was. No weapon has been found, while police add there was no threat to students or staff. Classes will be as scheduled Friday morning.