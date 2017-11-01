POLL: Canada’s Favourite Place to Get Coffee is??

No matter where I end up ordering I will always call it a “double-double,” but Canadians love of coffee lies somewhere else now.

This recent Maclean’s pole shows McDonald’s as the clear #1 pick and Tim Hortons isn’t even ranked among the top 3!

The McCafe re-branding has paid off…

Canada is widely known for our love of hockey, maple syrup and Tim Hortons but maybe it’s time one of those be changed? (Still love Tim’s donuts though!)