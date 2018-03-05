Listen Live

Positive Attitude May Be Key Ingredient To Living Longer

Mental resilience and purpose, too

By News

We’ve been told a healthy diet and exercise will help us live longer. Now, researchers in Italy are telling us a positive attitude will help, too. So will resilience to overcome adversity and close ties to a personal purpose like family or religion. The study was conducted in nine villages in Italy’s Cilento region, which is known for being home to the ‘oldest old’. Researchers examined the traits of those aged 90-101, and their children or other family members. The group scored high for “positive outlook.” Those positive mental qualities quite high, despite the declining physical health of the older participants. Click here for more on this study.

