Possible Frost Quake Served As Wake Up Call For Some

So… did the earth move for you last night too? A few folks were grumbling this morning after something called a frost quake may have woken them up. Loud popping noises reportedly heard around Barrie last night and into this morning and Environment Canada’s Geoff Coulson says considering weather of late, it’s no surprise.

He adds while it’s pretty loud, it’s mostly harmless. Just a trick of weather

The temperature went from about +5 degrees in Barrie Wednesday afternoon, to -18 by Thursday morning.