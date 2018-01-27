Click HERE to purchase tickets

Tickets are available for the 2nd Annual Power of the Purse!

The Power of the Purse is a great Girls Night Out, this fun filled evening featuring a Silent and Live Auction of Designer and One-of-a-kind handbags featuring Layne, The Auctionista www.auctionista.ca and Siobhan from ROCK95 as our MC for the evening.

Bring your friends and indulge yourselves with complimentary wine from Girl’s Night Out Wines, hors d’eouvres, dessert and candy stations.

Plus a $25.00 Charitable tax receipt and a chance to win a Designer Handbag included in your ticket price.

We’ve got Michael KORS, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, Stella and Dot, Lug, Coach, Karen Wilson (Canadian Designer) one of a kind handmade handbags, Rudsack and many more!

Thank you to the 2018 purse sponsors- ZUZU Fashion Boutique, The Story of Love, Janet Kemp Ladies Fashion, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, Jeff Walters Jewellers, and Stoneridge Insurance just to name a few.

Our Live Auction experiences include a Girl’s Get-a-Away Package for 4 from our sponsor Casino Rama Cares., A Weekend Get-away for 2 to Quebec City from VIA Rail and much more.

Thank you to our sponsors: KOOLFM & ROCK95, Casino Rama, Barriston Law, ON Track Career and Employment, Barrie Country Club, Girl’s Night Out Wines, Georgian College, KICX106, Mortgage Alliance Customized Mortgage Strategies, 93.1 Fresh Radio and Oatley Vigmond, Domenic Bianchi-New Wave Travel.

All proceeds go to empower women in our community to become economically independent through the Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie employment and suiting programs.

For more information about Dress for Success visit: orilliaandbarrie.dressforsuccess.org