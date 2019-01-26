Tickets are available for the 3nd Annual Power of the Purse!

The Power of the Purse is a great Girls Night Out, this fun filled evening featuring a Silent and Live Auction of Designer and One-of-a-kind handbags featuring Layne, The Auctionista www.auctionista.ca

Bring your friends and indulge yourselves with complimentary wine from Girl’s Night Out Wines, hors d’eouvres, dessert and candy stations.

Plus a $25.00 Charitable tax receipt and a chance to win a Designer Handbag included in your ticket price.

https://dfsorilliabarrie.eventbrite.ca

For 2019 we’ve got Michael KORS, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, Stella and Dot, Lug, Coach, one of a kind handmade handbags, Rudsack and many more!

Thank you to the 2018 purse sponsors- ZUZU Fashion Boutique, The Story of Love, Janet Kemp Ladies Fashion, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, Jeff Walters Jewellers, and Stoneridge Insurance just to name a few.