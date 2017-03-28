Pratt Homes Up For Award

Some excitement at Pratt Homes in Barrie. The homebuilder is a finalist for a 2017 Homeowners’ Choice Awards, presented by warranty watchdog Tarion. “These awards reflect the importance of the customer’s experience in the new home buying process,” said Howard Bogach, Tarion President and CEO. “Each and every home buyer can express their level of satisfaction with their new home builder and have a say in whether their builder is worthy of recognition for excellent customer service.” Pratt is nominated in the high-rise category. Ramona Gross, Head of Service at Pratt Homes said “Our team is very honoured to be a finalist in this category amongst nominees of such calibre. Truly an impressive group of builders. The benchmark for our industry’s customer service is set high; we find it humbling and rewarding to achieve this. Thanks to all our homeowners who filled out the survey.” The awards will be presented April 19.