Pretty Woman is going to Broadway!

The show will be based on the original movie from 1990. The show will feature original music and lyrics by Bryan Adams…Adams said in a statement about the project that none of the songs from the soundtrack will be included in the show…

Actress Samantha Barks (i.e. Eponine in the Les Mis movie) will play the lead role of Vivian…Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee (Shameless) will play Edward and Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) will direct…The musical will arrive in the fall of 2018…