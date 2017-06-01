Pride Month Begins as Barrie Pride Preps for Kickoff

Today is June 1st, marks the beginning of Pride Month across the land, and folks in town are getting prepped for Pride Week in Barrie, starting this weekend. Shelly Skinner is one of the organizing forces behind this one, and says this year’s pride festival will be bigger and better than ever, because it has to be.

Shelly adds Barrie Pride is fighting misconceptions in town and beyond.

Take a look below for a list of events, and the Pride Parade route. For more information, visit the Barrie Pride website.