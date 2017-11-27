Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Engaged!

Another royal wedding is on the way. Prince Harry and Megan Markle are engaged.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle.”

The wedding will take place in the Spring of 2018 but few details have been announced. The couple got engaged earlier this month in London with the support of his royal family and Prince Harry also got Markle’s family’s blessing.

In a statement issued by Kensington Palace, Meghan’s parents said in part: “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person.

In preparation to become a princess, Meghan has shut down her lifestyle blog and is leaving her TV show Suits next season.