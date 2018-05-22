Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Dance Was To Whitney Houston!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first dance was “I want to dance with somebody” by Whitney Houston!

The track is from 1988 and is said to be Meghan’s Happy song! In 2016, Meghan had referred to the tune as her “happy song” during an interview with Lifestyle Magazine.

Other music was selected from Prince Harry’s playlist with specific instructions to avoid cheesy music!

It is said that the evening reception took on a carnival vibe, with Harry and Meghan partying at the 230-year-old Frogmore House until the early hours of the morning.

Guests were seen feasting on “dirty burgers, cotton candy and special cocktails.”