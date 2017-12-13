Prince Harry And Meghan Meghan Say No To Fruitcake

Looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be breaking a long-standing tradition when they get married next Spring.

Its been tradition for decades that a multi-tiered fruit cake is served to guests, but it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan may be offering up something different for dessert. According to an unknown source; the couple wants to serve banana flavoured cake. The big fruit company Dole, has jumped on this bandwagon offering to make the couple the cake of their dreams during their bananas….