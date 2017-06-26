Prince Harry considered quitting Royalty to live a normal life…

Which is ironic, because I’m considering quitting normal life to live a royal life! The 32-year-old opened up in a uniquely candid interview with a UK journalist Angela Levin, and described how struggling to cope with public life in his twenties left him wanting to renounce his royal role.

‘I spent many years kicking my heels, and I didn’t want to grow up,’ he admitted. He described the years of partying, drinking and smoking heavily that followed as ‘total chaos’, and said he had come ‘very close’ to a breakdown on several occasions.