Prince Harry Shared His Popcorn With A Little Girl At The Invictus Games

Cutest. Thing. Ever.

By Kool Celebrities

Just when we thought it was impossible to love Prince Harry more, he goes and gifts us the most adorable video of all time.

The Prince is in Toronto for the Invictus Games, and last night he was in the stands to take in a sitting volleyball game. An adorable little toddler was seated next to Harry, on her mothers lap. When he was distracted talking to the man beside him, the wee girl decided to take advantage and steal some of the royal popcorn. When Harry finally notices his reaction is the cutest thing you’ll watch today.

An ITV photojournalist shared the video online. It turns out the little girl is two-year-old Emily Henson, the daughter of British paralympic medalist and Invictus participant Dave Henson.

A prince AND good with kids? Megan Markle, you are one lucky lady.

