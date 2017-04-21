Listen Live

Prince William, Catherine and Prince Harry Speak Candidly About Mental Health

Princes Speak Candidly About The Death Of Their Mother

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines, News

It’s not often you hear the royal family speak candidly, but in a new video released by The British Monarchy, that’s exactly what happens.

Earlier this week Prince William spoke with Lady Gaga about the importance of removing the stigma surrounding mental health. The Duke of Cambridge, his wife Duchess Catherine & Prince Harry have released a new video where they speak candidly about the loss of their mother and why they feel so passionately about supporting mental health awareness.

Watch the conversation below:

Related posts

Provincial Road Deaths At Four-Year High

Backup Needed After Teen Pulled Over Near Penetanguishene

Town To Sell Midland Power Utility

Bobcat Among Equipment Stolen From New Tecumseth Job Site

Temporary Clinic Coming While You Wait For the Doctor To See you At The Innisfil Health Hub

Dog Put On Wrong Flight By WestJet Found Near Hamilton

Project Raphael Nets Over 100 Child Prostitution Arrests

Tires and Rims Swiped From Barrie Storage Container

DUI Arrest In Bradford Man’s Driveway