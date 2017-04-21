Prince William, Catherine and Prince Harry Speak Candidly About Mental Health

It’s not often you hear the royal family speak candidly, but in a new video released by The British Monarchy, that’s exactly what happens.

Earlier this week Prince William spoke with Lady Gaga about the importance of removing the stigma surrounding mental health. The Duke of Cambridge, his wife Duchess Catherine & Prince Harry have released a new video where they speak candidly about the loss of their mother and why they feel so passionately about supporting mental health awareness.

Watch the conversation below: