Prince William & Lady Gaga Join Forces To Tackle Mental Health Issues

Duke Of Cambridge Declares "It's Time That Everyone Speaks Up"

Just days after his brother, Prince Harry, spoke out about his mental health issues in the wake of their mothers death, The Duke of Cambridge has teamed up with Lady Gaga to bring more awareness to the importance of taking care of your mental health.

Prince William released a video on Tuesday that features him on a facetime call from his home in London with Lady Gaga at her home in LA.

William, his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry have made mental health a focus of their charity work with the Heads Together campaign, using the #OKtoSay hashtag.

