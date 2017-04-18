Prince William & Lady Gaga Join Forces To Tackle Mental Health Issues

Just days after his brother, Prince Harry, spoke out about his mental health issues in the wake of their mothers death, The Duke of Cambridge has teamed up with Lady Gaga to bring more awareness to the importance of taking care of your mental health.

Prince William released a video on Tuesday that features him on a facetime call from his home in London with Lady Gaga at her home in LA.

The Duke of Cambridge and @LadyGaga join forces to encourage more people to speak openly about their mental health #OKtosay pic.twitter.com/kCuQyS3Svn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 18, 2017

William, his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry have made mental health a focus of their charity work with the Heads Together campaign, using the #OKtoSay hashtag.