Prince William Opens Up About Princess Diana In New GQ Interview

Prince William is on the cover of British GQ this month. In a candid interview, The Duke of Cambridge opened up to Allastair Campbell on the effect the death of his mother had on him and his brother, and how he is still coping with it 20 years later.

The interview comes as part of the ongoing Heads Together Campaign, which the Royal Family is a champion of. The Prince is determined to have the UK be more open about mental health and talking about their feelings. During the interview, he revealed that he would have liked to have his mother’s advice, and that “I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her.”

He added that the upcoming 20th anniversary of his mother’s death has weighed on his mind, but says ““I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better.

Read the entire interview here.