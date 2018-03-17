Princess Margaret Cancer Centre St. Patrick’s Day Fundraiser

This is a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser hosted by a local team, Pretty in Pink, on Saturday, March 17. All proceeds raised will go to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for research, prevention and treatment. Every September the team donates all the money raised throughout the year to participate in a celebratory walk, called The Weekend to end ALL Cancers, and this years walk is 55km. Shamrocked will be hosted at the Midland Recreation Centre where there will be two incredible live bands and, a cash bar. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To buy tickets or for more information contact Tracy at 705-241-0270 or tra16_8@hotmail.com. So come out for the night, support, drink and, be Irish!

Saturday March 17, 2018 7pm-1am

North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre, Midland