Pringles for Thanksgiving Dinner?

Between Black Friday shopping, football watching and hanging Christmas lights Americans might be too busy to cook a full Thanksgiving meal next weekend.

Pringles to the rescue!!

The new chips include a full spread: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

Like I do at every Thanksgiving dinner, I’ll pass on the cranberries. Oh, and maybe stuffing too that sounds gross!

This however is just a teaser, likely not becoming available in stores just yet.