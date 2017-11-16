Listen Live

Pringles for Thanksgiving Dinner?

I'll pass on the cranberries and stuffing though...

By Darryl on the Drive

Between Black Friday shopping, football watching and hanging Christmas lights Americans might be too busy to cook a full Thanksgiving meal next weekend.

Pringles to the rescue!!

The new chips include a full spread: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

Like I do at every Thanksgiving dinner, I’ll pass on the cranberries. Oh, and maybe stuffing too that sounds gross!

This however is just a teaser, likely not becoming available in stores just yet.

