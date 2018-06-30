Promenade Days: Sponsored by KOOL FM (Day 1)
Head to Downtown Barrie this Canada Day long weekend! Experience the longest running event and largest Canada Day celebration in the region. To locals and tourists alike, Promenade Days promise 3 days of exciting fun and entertainment for the entire family.
Come down and experience Downtown Barrie in a traffic-free pedestrian-only environment. Locally owned shops, restaurants, and patios work together to create a street market atmosphere that’s fun, exciting, engaging and full of energy.
Vendor Hours
Saturday & Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
(Some vendors may be open later.)
