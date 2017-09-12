Province Building New Secure Bike Storage at GO Stations and Carpool Lots

The province has announced a Commuter Bike Parking Program at GO stations and Carpool lots to encourage people to take their bikes as part of their daily commute. Eight bike lockers will be installed at each of 15 commuter parking lots across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area, Niagara, and Simcoe Region (see below) for a total of 120 bike lockers. Work will be finished by the end of March 2018. In addition, 28 bike rooms will be installed at 26 GO Transit stations in the Greater Toronto Area over the next four years as part of Ontario’s GO RER program, expanding storage capacity while enhancing security. The first locations, which will be complete by spring 2018, include: Appleby, Markham, Mount Pleasant, Bronte, Unionville, and Stouffville.

These commuter lots in Simcoe County will be receiving lockers:

Barrie – Hwy 400 at Essa Rd/Ardagh Rd

East Gwillimbury – Hwy 404 at Green Lane East

Wasaga Beach – Hwy 26 at Airport Road

Springwater – Hwy 26 at RR27 (Bayfield St)

Springwater – Hwy 11 at Penetanguishene Rd

These GO stations on the Barrie Line will be receiving lockers:

Aurora

King City