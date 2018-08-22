Province Establishes Website To Report Teachers Not Sticking to Sex Ed Lesson Plan

Queen’s Park is cracking down on any teacher not teaching the province’s sex ed course.

The PC government today handed down details of a new Sex Ed Consultation Process for parents across Ontario to weigh in, through online and telephone interaction.

As part of the announcement, the Premier and Minister shared details about the scope of the consultation, which will include:

How to improve student performance in the STEM disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math;

How our schools are preparing students with needed job skills, whether it be by exposing them to opportunities in the skilled trades or giving them the opportunity to improve their skills in increasingly important fields like coding;

What more can be done to ensure students graduate with important life skills like financial literacy;

How to build a new age-appropriate Health and Physical Education curriculum that includes subjects like mental health, sex-ed, and legalization of cannabis;

What measures can be taken to improve standardized testing; and

What steps schools should take to ban cellphone use in the classroom.

Ford also stated that a website has been established, Fortheparents.ca, that can be used to report any concerns about teachers not following the provincial curriculum. “We expect our teachers, principals and school board officials to fulfill their obligations to parents and children when it comes to what our students learn in the classroom,” said Ford. “We will not tolerate anybody using our children as pawns for grandstanding and political games. And, make no mistake, if we find somebody failing to do their job, we will act.”