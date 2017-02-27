Province Hiring New Crown Attorney To Speed Up Barrie Bail Process

Barrie’s courthouse is getting some new staff. You’ll remember back in December, the Liberals announced they’d be hiring on more judges, Crown attorneys and court staff in an effort to speed up the criminal justice system. Today, Attorney General Yasir Naqvi met up with Barrie MPP Ann Hogarth to announce Barrie is getting a new Crown Attorney to sort through bail applications, while the courts are assigning a new body to help expedite the process too. The province has also committed to adding up to 10 new bail beds in Barrie by April.