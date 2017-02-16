Province Hoping To Improve Police Response To Sexual Violence

Queen’s Park is spending $1.5M over the next two years on police pilot projects to improve and enhance police response to sexual violence; to provide a more compassionate and sensitive response when survivors of sexual violence come forward. It’s hoped these projects will also enhance police investigative practices, leading to stronger cases and better outcomes in court. Barrie Police will receive $139,000; OPP Central Region gets $150,000. It is estimated that one in three Canadian women experiences sexual assault.