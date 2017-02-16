Listen Live

Province Hoping To Improve Police Response To Sexual Violence

Police getting cash for pilot projects

By News

Queen’s Park is spending $1.5M over the next two years on police pilot projects to improve and enhance police response to sexual violence; to provide a more compassionate and sensitive response when survivors of sexual violence come forward. It’s hoped these projects will also enhance police investigative practices, leading to stronger cases and better outcomes in court. Barrie Police will receive $139,000; OPP Central Region gets $150,000. It is estimated that one in three Canadian women experiences sexual assault.

Related posts

Waiting On A Delivery? Will You be Home To Receive It?

Same Suspect Wanted in Connection to Sexual Assaults In Collingwood, Toronto

Tractor Driver Accused of 15 Crimes

Now Where Did I Put That $100,000..?

Most Suspicious Part About This Crime Was Buying An AC Unit in Winter

UPDATE: Second Arrest Made In Downtown Fentanyl Overdoses

Local Fire Officials Stress Importance Of Working Smoke Alarms

Work To Begin On Cardiac Care Unit At RVH

UPDATE: Cause of Death Revealed Following Double Homicide in South End Barrie