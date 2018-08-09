Province providing funding to Toronto Police

The Province is kicking in funding for Toronto Police.

Premier Doug Ford, joined by Community Safety & Correctional Services Michael Tibollo as well as Attorney General Caroline Mulroney, unveiled 25 million dollars to help combat drug, gun and gang-related violence.

The funding adds to the $76 million already earmarked for Toronto Police Service.

Among the highlights for the funding…

$7.6 million in assigning one legal SWAT team per courthouse to be located at each of Toronto’s provincial courthouses

$18 million to provide additional digital, investigative and analytical resources.

Premier Ford also called on the City of Toronto and the Federal Government to each match the funding.