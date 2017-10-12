Province Putting Down $5m To Fund Most-Voted On Proposals
Ontario Taking Suggestions as Part of 2018 Budget Process
The province wants your two cents on how they should spend your two cents. Ontario launched Budget Talks today, an online consultation process that allows the public to weigh in on policies and programs that could go into the 2018 budget. The government says its providing up to 5 million bucks to fund five proposals voted on by the public, while proposals have to be submitted online through the Budget Talks website. To be eligible, proposals must:
- Be submitted online by midnight on November 3, 2017
- Be for a new fund, pilot project, study, event or digital service
- Fall within the scope of the Ontario government to deliver
- Help support one of the five focus areas outlined on Budget Talks
- Require a one-time investment of no more than $1 million
- Show progress or completion by spring 2019