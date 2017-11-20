Province Requires Colleges To Provide Dedicated Student Fund in Wake of Strike

The province says it’ll help students affected by the college strike, now that teachers are heading back to the classroom. the Ontario Government has required colleges to establish dedicated student support funds, using net savings from the strike action. From this fund, full time students will be eligible to receive up to five hundred bucks to cover unexpected costs from the strike. Students can apply for the funds through their college, and it will not count against an OSAP assessment. Students who dropped out of college because of the prolonged strike will receive a full tuition refund.