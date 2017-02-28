Listen Live

Province Wants Your Take on Ticket Sales

Online Survey To Help End Online Price-Gouging

By News

Have you tried to buy tickets lately, only to find scalpers have scooped ’em all up and are selling them at hefty markups? You’re not alone, and the province says its trying to put a stop to it. The Ontario Government this morning said its developing new legislation that would make the process of buying and selling tickets more fair and transparent. To do so, the province is asking for your feedback. Specifically, lawmakers want input on four key areas, access, affordability, transparency, and enforcement. An online survey has been set up to better get your take on these issues.

