Provincial Funding Helpful, But More Is Needed – Child Advocacy Centre Simcoe/Muskoka

Some welcome funding last week for the Child Advocacy Centre of Simcoe Muskoka and Barrie Police Project Safe Horizon – more than $90,000 from Queen’s Park to hire a worker to help victims of human trafficking. But CAC Executive Director Tracey Carter says that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the centre; that much more is needed to continue to support children and youth in crisis. Base funding – which the centre does not have – is a priority…

Carter has written to every MPP in the province in the quest for funding. She would also welcome corporate funding.

Listen below for more on the centre’s needs and the work it is doing on behalf of victims of human trafficking as well as children and youth who have been physically or sexually assaulted…