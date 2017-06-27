Provincial Funding Sought Following New Tecumseth Flooding

New Tecumseth is looking to see if any provincial funding can be brought in to help with flood damage. This, as the town continues to wait for flood waters to subside for a more accurate damage estimate. “Town staff are hard at work with repairs following the rain, we’re asking for your patience. It will take time to get to all the affected areas,” said New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne. “If there are potential programs available to our residents, we will post that information to our social media accounts as soon as we find out. However, in the meantime, you are encouraged to please contact your home insurer.” Last week’s heavy rainfall certainly left its mark on the area too, with a few road closures still in place. Students of St James Catholic in Colgan will, as of Tuesday, be bused over to St. Thomas Aquinas in Tottenham for the remains of the school year, after heavy flooding closed the school.