Provincial Police Officer Facing Assault Charge
Eleven Year Veteran Suspended With Pay
The OPP have charged one of their own with Assault. The provincial police Professional Standards Bureau have charged an 11-year veteran of the OPP, following an alleged incident occurring when the officer was off duty. The Constable has been with the OPP since April 2006, currently based in the Southern Georgian Bay detachment, but has been suspended from duty, with pay, until his late March court date in Orangeville.