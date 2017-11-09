Public Information Centre at Orillia City Centre Tonight

If Centennial Drive in Orillia is part of your daily commute, you might want to cruise on over to the Orillia City Centre tonight from 5 to 8. They’re going to be having a Public Information Centre (PIC) about the future reconstruction of the drive and other roadways nearby. The plans started last year to enhance traffic operations and promote a connection between downtown and the Waterfront with active transportation such as walkways and bike lanes.

Public input is encouraged, but if you can’t make it the presentation material will be available on the City’s website at orillia.ca/centennial. Presentation material will also be available at Orillia City Centre and the Orillia Public Library following the PIC.